The Fairfax County School Board has voted to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School, and will gather community input prior to voting on the new name July 23. The new name will go into effect with the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand submitted his recommendations for a new name for the school as new business at the School Board’s business meeting June 23. A one-month public comment period begins today.
Brabrand’s recommendations include the following:
John Lewis (U.S. Congressman), Barack Obama, Mildred Loving, Cesar Chavez, Legacy, and Central Springfield.
The School Board has the final say on the new name and can consider the superintendent’s recommendations or choose a different name.
“We are grateful for the feedback provided by the community during this process," said Tamara Derenak, School Board vice chair and Lee District representative. "We have carefully considered their input, and will be moving forward with the name change at Lee High School. As I stated in February when this process began, Confederate values are ones that do not align with our community. I have seen the pain and hurt that these names have inflicted on friends, colleagues, and community members. Our schools need to be places where all students, staff, and members of the community feel safe and supported.” Derenak Kaufax and at-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra initiated the name change.
A community meeting is scheduled for July 15, for community members to provide feedback on the recommended names for the school. Additional details about the community meeting will be announced in the near future. Citizens are also welcome to submit their feedback to Region3admin@fcps.edu. The School Board will hold a public hearing on the name change July 22, at 4 p.m. Information on citizen participation is available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.