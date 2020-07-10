At their July 9 business meeting, the Fairfax County School Board approved delaying the start of the 2020-21 school year to provide staff members additional time to plan instruction and schedules, provide professional staff development, and finalize transportation and other operational details.
The revised calendar delays the first instructional day for students by two weeks, from Tuesday, August 25, to Tuesday, September 8. Other employee work schedules will remain unchanged and the revised calendar provides adjustments for additional staff development and planning time between Tuesday, August 25, and Thursday, September 3.
