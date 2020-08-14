Supporting Return to School (SRS) is a new Fairfax County program developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s virtual return to school. The program will provide full-day on-site programming for children in Kindergarten through sixth grade, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The SRS program reflects the county’s and Fairfax County Public Schools’ joint commitment to One Fairfax, and to ensure that all families have equitable access to the services they need to support children’s virtual learning.
SRS will provide support for children’s active and engaged learning during the FCPS virtual academic day and promote children’s social, emotional and physical development. In addition to participating in distance learning, children will have opportunities to explore, engage, relax and enjoy activities that follow the SRS 2020-21 program curriculum, The Great Outdoors: Road Trips Through the Americas. What a perfect time for a virtual journey and to spend real time outdoors!
The SRS program, located in 37 Fairfax County Public Schools, will serve children of families residing in Fairfax County or the City of Fairfax. A sliding fee scale will be available for income eligible families.
Each classroom will have a group of no more than 10 children who will stay together each day, along with consistent staff to support their online learning and in-person connections. Current CDC health and safety guidelines will be implemented.
Enrollment for the SRS program begins Aug. 24. Space is limited.
Additional information on fees and enrollment, including an online registration option, will be available soon at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/OFC or you may call 703-449-8989. You also can find more details in this flyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.