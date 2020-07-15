The Fairfax County Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N) Shopping Program just served its 100th resident! Thanks to the overwhelming dedication and effort of the Fairfax County Emergency Services, Fire and Rescue volunteer personnel, the program proudly announces that it has reached this milestone.
Steadfast volunteers who have been vetted and background checked go the distance to assist Fairfax County residents by grocery shopping, bringing groceries in and picking up prescriptions. Volunteers are careful to get exactly the right item and occasionally go after traditional work hours or on weekends to pick up that necessary medication and deliver the much-needed groceries. On one occasion, a volunteer met a resident’s request within an hour, just before the weekend began, as a caller’s required prescription had just been filled by the pharmacy.
Callers are relieved and reassured that they will be able to get these essential items, knowing a warm and cheerful volunteer will be able to lend a hand when they need it the most. Thank you and congratulations to the volunteers of Fairfax!
To request shopping and pharmacy pick-up, or to find out if you are eligible for financial assistance to obtain food, contact the Fairfax County Aging, Disability and Caregiver Resource line at 703-324-7948 or visit the N2N Program page to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.