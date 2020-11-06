Last week the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced on their website that they would be conducting a survey about a potential name change of the Tyson’s Corner Metrorail Station.
The following comes from Metro’s press release:
“Station names are important to riders finding their way on the system, and they foster a “sense of place,” often serving as the primary landmark and name for surrounding neighborhoods. However, if a Metro station name is no longer serving its intended purpose, a city or county can ask Metro to consider changing it.”
Metro received a request from Fairfax County to change the name of the Tyson’s Corner Station to simply “Tysons Station”. The County’s Board of Supervisors requested the name change in June 2020 with the intention of getting the request approved in conjunction with signage changes related to the opening of the Silver Line Phase II.
In Feb. 2011 Fairfax County submitted a request to the United States Postal Service to include “Tysons, Virginia” as the city name for the 22102 and 22182 zip codes. The USPS agreed to the request the following March. Since then, local businesses and residences have officially used the name “Tysons” for those areas.
In 2015 the United States Census Bureau officially changed the census designated name of Tyson’s Corner to Tysons.
The survey which closed on the afternoon Nov. 2 will be used by the Metro Board of Directors to determine whether or not to approve or decline the county’s request.
The county also requested a name change for the West Falls Church UVA/VT Metroline station to “West Falls Church VT “. The change to the Falls Church station is being requested due to plans by the University of Virginia moving out of facilities that are adjacent to the station.
According to Metro’s station naming policy which was adopted in 2012 renaming a station must meet four separate criteria.
The new name must be relevant to locations by geographical features, centers of activity, or be derived from the names of cities, communities, neighborhoods, and landmarks that are within a half-mile walking distance of the station.
The new name must also be limited to 19 characters including spaces and punctuations, must be unique from any other station names, and must be evocative in the minds of riders.
The renaming policy also stipulates that the cost of renaming the station which would include new signage, may reproduction, reprograming systems that provide electronic information to customers falls on Fairfax County which has been estimated to be $670,000 according to the County’s Board of Supervisor’s Agenda from June 9, 2020.
The Metro Board of Supervisors are expected to be presented with the results of the survey later in November with a decision pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.