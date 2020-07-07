Fairfax County Police are investigating after receiving multiple 9-11 calls after 12:45 a.m. July 7.
Units from FCPD and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue section of Alexandria at 12:57 a.m. where they located five victims with gunshot wounds.
The victims ranged in age from 14 to 19 years. There were three female victims and two male victims with serious but non-life threatening injuries. All five of the victims were taken to a hospital. Four of the victims suffered injuries that were life-threatening but were later upgraded to stable but serious condition.
"This is an act of gun violence and it's especially just horrible and unacceptable that these acts of gun violence involve juveniles," said FCPD Police Chief Col. Edwin C. Roessler, Jr. "Our prayers go out to the victims, their families and the community."
The suspect was described as tall, unknown race and wearing a face covering. He is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Major Ed O'Carroll, commander of the Major Crimes Detective Bureau.
"We have our best detectives on this case," said O'Carroll. "Fairfax County Police Department's finest will be remaining visible in the area and vigilant within the community."
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victims' family receives appropriate resources.
Police ask anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting to contact the department at 703-246-7800 or contact crime solvers at 1-866-411- TIPS. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
