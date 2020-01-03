Explore some of the favorite (relatively) recently published books recommended by the collections staff at Fairfax County Public Library.

The Shortest Day.jpg

Children’s Picture Book

• “The Shortest Day” by Susan Cooper; Carson Ellis (Illustrator)

Call Number: JP COO

ISBN: 9780763686987

Publication Date: 2019

This cyclical volume by award-winning creators Cooper and Ellis observes winter solstice, offering an alluringly haunting alternative to more familiar seasonal stories.

PET.jpg

Teen Fiction

• “Pet” by Akwaeke Emezi

Call Number: YFIC EME

ISBN: 9780525647072

Publication Date: 2019

Carnegie Medal nominee Emezi makes their young adult debut in this compelling, nuanced tale of a transgender, selectively nonverbal girl named Jam, and the monstrous figure that finds its way into her allegedly utopian universe.

the bromance book club.jpg

Adult Fiction

• “The Bromance Book Club” by Lyssa Kay Adams

Call Number: FIC ADA

ISBN: 9781984806093

Publication Date: 2019

When his wife asks for a divorce, Nashville Legends second baseman Gavin Scott finds help from an unlikely source: a secret romance book club made up of Nashville's top alpha men. With the help of their current read, a steamy Regency titled “Courting the Countess,” the guys coach Gavin on saving his marriage. But it'll take a lot more than flowery words and grand gestures for this hapless Romeo to find his inner hero and win back the trust of his wife.

The Collected Schizophrenias.jpg

Adult Nonfiction

• “The Collected Schizophrenias” by Esmé Weijun Wang

Call Number: 616.898 W 2019

ISBN: 9781555978273

Publication Date: 2019

Schizophrenia is not a single unifying diagnosis, and Esmé Weijun Wang writes not just to her fellow members of the 'collected schizophrenias' but to those who wish to understand it as well. In essays that range from using fashion to present high functioning schizophrenia to the depths of a rare form of psychosis, Wang's analytical eye, honed as a former lab researcher at Stanford, allows her to balance research with personal narrative. Winner of the Graywolf Press Nonfiction Prize.

