Explore some of the favorite (relatively) recently published books recommended by the collections staff at Fairfax County Public Library.
Childrens, Picture Book
Grandmother School by Rina Singh; Ellen Rooney (Illustrator)
Call Number: JP Singh | ISBN: 9781459819054 | Publication Date: 2020
"This brilliantly illustrated picture book tells the story of the Aajibaichi Shala, the Grandmother School, that was opened in Phangane, India, in 2016 to teach local grandmothers how to read and write." – Provided by publisher.
Teen, Fiction
Wilder Girls by Rory Power
Call Number: YSF POW | ISBN: 9780525645580 | Publication Date: 2019
It's been 18 months since the Raxter School for Girls was put under quarantine. Since the Tox hit and pulled Hetty's life out from under her. It started slow. First the teachers died one by one. Then it began to infect the students, turning their bodies strange and foreign. Now, cut off from the rest of the world and left to fend for themselves on their island home, the girls don't dare wander outside the school's fence, where the Tox has made the woods wild and dangerous. They wait for the cure they were promised as the Tox seeps into everything. But when Byatt goes missing, Hetty will do anything to find her — even if it means breaking quarantine and braving the horrors that lie beyond the fence. And when she does, Hetty learns that there's more to their story, to their life at Raxter, than she could have ever thought true.
Adult, Fiction
You Had Me at Hola by Alexis Daria
Call Number: FIC Daria Alexis | ISBN: 9780062959928 | Publication Date: 2020
"After a messy public breakup leaves her face splashed across the tabloids, soap opera darling Jasmine Lin Rodriguez returns to New York City to film the starring role in a bilingual romantic comedy for the number one streaming service in the country. A casting shake-up pairs her with telenovela hunk Ashton Suárez, who is worried about his career after his last telenovela character was killed off. A disastrous first impression smothers the embers of whatever sexual heat they might have had, so Jasmine and Ashton agree to rehearse in private. Rehearsal leads to kissing, kissing leads to a behind-the-scenes romance worthy of a soap opera. Will the media spotlight on Jasmine destroy her new image and expose Ashton's most closely guarded secret?" – Provided by publisher.
Adult, NonFiction
Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
Call Number: 305.5122 Wilkers | ISBN: 9780593230251 | Publication Date: 2020
New from the author of The Warmth of Other Suns: In this brilliant book, Isabel Wilkerson gives us a masterful portrait of an unseen phenomenon in America as she explores, through an immersive, deeply researched narrative and stories about real people, how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system, a rigid hierarchy of human rankings. Beyond race, class, or other factors, there is a powerful caste system that influences people's lives and behavior and the nation's fate.
