Fairfax County has long been renowned as a suburban shopping destination thanks to high-end stores and malls. The malls are an important part of the county’s quality of life and its economy. Are you thinking about venturing out to an area mall but not sure what’s open? Or are you interested in dining in or carrying out food from a restaurant in a mall? Fairfax County’s indoor malls — Fair Oaks Mall, Springfield Town Center, Tysons Corner Center and Tysons Galleria — want shoppers to know they are open for business with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Many stores and restaurants are open within the malls, some offering contactless pick-up for purchased items.
To lure shoppers back, all of the malls and shopping centers are highlighting safety and health protocols that include frequent intensive cleaning procedures. Shoppers are required to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines. Under Virginia’s Phase 3 pandemic health guidelines, shoppers are required to wear masks, except individuals with underlying health issues and children under the age of 10.
Here’s an update on the current status at Fairfax County malls, including hours of operation and COVID-19 health and safety precautions. And, while you’re out, if you want to catch a movie, here’s a list of some of the drive-in movies options popping up across the county.
Tysons Corner Center
Tysons Corner Center is open for business with safety protocols in place. Mall hours for in person shopping are Monday – Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Check store listingsfor details. Most restaurants are open and/or offer pick-up and delivery. Click here to find out the participating restaurants. Takeout dining is available at select restaurants.
Tysons Corner Center is promoting a healthy shopping environment for guests and employees through intensified cleaning procedures and proper social distancing signs. All mall entrances are open. Doors are marked with a green arrow for entry and red arrows for exit to help aid in social distancing. Tables in food courts have been spaced out, and sinks and toilets have been closed to create an alternating pattern in order to enable better social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations have also been added throughout the mall. Mall walking prior to mall operating hours is unavailable until further notice. Water fountains will remain closed until further notice.
“Tysons Corner Center has significantly enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, with a focus on frequent touchpoints, to make sure guests and employees feel comfortable and at ease with the return to business. The center has added signage and other safeguards to assure continued, appropriate social distancing and other precautionary measures,” said Todd Putt, senior manager, Marketing, Tysons Corner Center.
For more information, visit TysonsCornerCenter.com.
Tysons Galleria
Tysons Galleria is open from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday and from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Many restaurants are open. For details on individual restaurants, click here. The food court is closed. Food court tenants that chose to reopen will be available for carryout only. Tysons Galleria is offering Curbside Pickup. Individual store hours may vary; contact the store directly for details. Please note open stores and curbside pickup options.
New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for shoppers, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions, according to Tysons Galleria. The following amenities will be unavailable until further notice: valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels.
Tysons Galleria has been hosting online events during the pandemic. Click here for details.
Find out more at TysonsGalleria.com
Springfield Town Center
The Springfield Town Center is open Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. Individual store and restaurant hours may vary. Please contact a store or restaurant directly for details in the store directory. Mall2Go contact-free pickup is available from select stores.
The food court is open for takeout, delivery, and dine-in. Springfield Town Center has limited the dine-in seating to adhere to CDC guidelines and Phase 3 restrictions in Northern Virginia. Springfield Town Center Restaurants are currently offering the same takeout, delivery, and dine-in services, according to mall management.
“The health and wellness of Springfield Town Center’s community is our top priority. PREIT has worked diligently on new procedures and safety measures to ensure our guests, tenants, and employees have a safe and welcoming experience,” said Laura Feinschil, marketing director at PREIT, which manages Springfield Town Center. Click here to see the full list of re-opening protocols.
In order to enforce the CDC’s social distancing recommendations, common area seating has been removed. Floor decals have been placed as a visual representation of social distancing throughout the center as well as sanitizing stations, free face coverings at welcome stations, and additional safety signage.
For more information, visit SpringfieldTownCenter.com.
Fair Oaks Mall
Fair Oaks Mall is open with limited stores and reduced hours. Click here to see the list of open stores and restaurants. Currently mall hours are Monday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Check directly with stores and restaurants for specific details. Select restaurants are open and/or offer meal pick-up in Fair Oaks Mall. Click here for details.
To help meet the needs of the community, the mall is cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces; and offering hand sanitizer at designated stations. Signage and decals have been placed to help customers practice social distancing. Water fountains have been turned off. The furniture has been removed or rearranged in the seating areas of the common areas to allow for greater social distancing. Mall walking is allowed, but during a more limited time frame.
Find out more at: ShopFairOaksMall.com.
Outdoor Shopping Centers
Check out the websites for the numerous outdoor shopping centers in Fairfax County, such as the Mosaic District, Fairfax Corner and Reston Town Center, to find out about hours of operation and COVID-19 safety modifications, including enhanced cleaning and social distancing protocols. Many stores offer contactless pick-up and delivery options for purchased merchandise. Restaurants are open for dining with social distancing procedures in place and/or for take-out and delivery.
At the Mosaic District, for example, which is managed by EDENS, risk-management protocols for the development include increased collaboration and training with onsite property teams to ensure effectiveness of environmental cleaning and hygiene practices. EDENS set up an internal Community Safety Team to alert tenants of safety-related information and says the company continues to monitor the situation closely.
COVID-19 updates in Fairfax Corner are posted here and “To Go and Delivery” restaurant options are posted here. Consult the Store Directory for details on store openings and hours.
For a listing of currently open “Shop and Dine” options in the Reston Town Center, click here.
Drive-in movies: what’s old is new again
While traditional theaters are closed because of coronavirus restrictions, drive-in movies are making a big comeback this summer. Guests will be able to tune in to a local FM station to hear the sound. Larger vehicles will be directed to parking in the back of the lots. Here’s a list of some of the places offering drive-in movies this summer. Consult the websites for more details and updated procedures. And act fast, because these tickets are selling faster than large buckets of popcorn!
Tysons Corner Center Drive-in
Tysons Corner Center is hosting Drive-In Movie Nights, in partnership with the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center, on the second weekend of each month through September in the parking lots between Nordstrom and Bloomingdales.
Each night, the fun will kick-off at 6:00 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m. Prior to the movie guests are encouraged to enjoy a bite to eat and shopping inside the mall or listen to the live music and visit the vendors set up at the event. A discounted rate is available to stay at the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center. While the movies are free, the mall is asking guests to donate $25 to Second Story, a local nonprofit providing food, shelter and support to vulnerable community members impacted by COVID-19.
Find out more and reserve tickets by clicking here.
Capital One Center Drive-in, Tysons
Capital One Center is hosting drive-in movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 11 to Aug. 2 at the McLean Metro lot located at 1820 Dolley Madison Blvd, Tysons.
While the movies are free, Capital One is asking people to make a $25 donation when they register to fundraise for Second Story, a local nonprofit that helps people seeking food, shelter and emergency support. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the movie program to begin at 8:30 p.m. Food will be available from Curbside Kitchen. All trucks will provide contactless payment orders, with food delivered to vehicles.
Find out more and reserve tickets by clicking here.
The Boro, Tysons
The Boro mixed-use development in Tysons is hosting drive-in movies. On select evenings, classic family movies will be shown at the lot of the former NADA headquarters at 8400 Westpark Drive, Tysons.
Movies are sponsored by The Boro’s ShowPlace ICON Theatre, which opened earlier this year. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m. the movie will begin at dusk, around 8:30 p.m. Dinner or takeout is available before the show at The Boro. During this time Boro Place will be shut down to pedestrians only and will have extended restaurant outdoor seating, as well as live entertainment. Check out the updated restaurant hours and operations here. Movie admission is $20 per vehicle or non-vehicle with space for up to 4 people. Limited spaces are available to promote proper social distancing.
Find out more and reserve tickets by clicking here.
Mosaic District, Merrifield
Drive-in movies will be shown in the Mosaic District every fourth Friday of each month through August. Guests will be able to watch the movies from the seventh floor of the Market parking lot across from Moms Organic.
Admission to watch the movie is $28 fee per car. Advance purchase is highly recommended. “Sold Out” means that all 75 parking spaces have been reserved. For social distancing reasons, no walk-ups, bike-ups, or picnicking is allowed. All guests must be in their vehicles at all times. Review the event policies and procedures here. Food and beverages are available via mosaicdistrict.com/takeout. All food and beverages must be ordered through delivery app or phone.
Find out more and reserve tickets by clicking here.
Workhouse Arts Center, Lorton
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton is offering a drive-in movie theater on its 55-acre campus, with movies showing on Friday and Saturday evenings through August.
The Drive-In Movie Theatre will be set up with a 40-foot screen on campus and will be limited to 75 vehicles at $30 per vehicle. Showtime is 9:00 p.m. and gates open at 8:15 p.m. All tickets will be purchased online and parking location will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Options to purchase a packaged snack box will be available. Alternatively, moviegoers may bring their own snacks or meals.
Find out more and reserve tickets by clicking here.
