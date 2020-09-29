Fairfax County Firefighter Andrew Cruikshank was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault Sept. 28 following an incident that occurred September 14 while transporting a patient to a local hospital.
An altercation took place between Cruikshank and the patient on a medic unit at approximately 6 a.m. The Fairfax County Police Department investigated the incident and Cruikshank was subsequently charged.
An administrative investigation has been initiated at the direction of Fire Chief John Butler. As part of the department’s internal investigation, Cruikshank has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for two years.
“This action goes against the values we hold at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department,” said Butler. “We respect our role in the community and strive to build and maintain public trust. We remain dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of our community and will continue to ensure that our members are held to the highest standards of the profession.”
While being transported, the victim in this case was in the custody of the Fairfax County Police Department and the altercation was captured on police body-worn camera. The Fairfax County Police Department has authorized the public release of the video which can be found here.
(0) comments
