The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD) was recently honored by the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program for efforts related to the recruitment and hiring of Virginia military veterans and transitioning services members.
During the 2020 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference, held virtually August 19, FCFRD was announced as the recipient of the 2020 V3 Locality Award. The award is presented annually to a V3 Certified Locality for demonstrated innovative methods and overall support for Virginia veterans and for leadership in a creative and military-friendly community.
FCFRD was recognized for enhancing its military outreach and recruiting strategy by:
- Including the V3 logo on marketing materials.
- Military applicants are offered the opportunity and often take the opportunity to speak with an FCFRD recruiter who is either retired, active duty reserve, or national guard member. The recruiter helps answer questions about the transition and how being former or current military personnel fits into daily firefighting life.
- FCFRD has started tracking military hires each quarter. FCFRD is also tracking military applicants who become eligible for hire.
- FCFRD will begin offering new firefighters, who have a military background, the option to speak to an FCFRD recruiter, who also has a military background. This option is available after hire and throughout their career. This is geared to make an easy transition for the new employee and help create a sense of community in a new environment.
- Grow our base of diverse FCFRD recruiters with a military background.
- Reconnect with TAP about virtual hiring events.
- FCFRD will focus marketing strategies and hiring events for military applicants. Through virtual recruiting, applicants with a military background will have the opportunity to speak to a recruiter about the overall process and ask military specific questions to FCFRD human resources personnel and former and current military FCFRD recruiters.
- FCFRD will begin to brainstorm ideas on how to best assist our military spouse workforce.
- FCFRD will advertise outreach events through current recruiters and through social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter.
- FCFRD will build on early efforts to increase our military outreach and support in the coming months and years.
“As a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, I am extremely honored and proud of this recognition.” said Fire Chief John Butler. “Veterans possess highly valuable skills that translate well for a career with the FCFRD. We will continue to strive to be a leader in best practices for recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans.”
