Fire Chief John Butler is pleased to announce that the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD) has been awarded two federal grants totaling $271,788.
FCFRD was awarded $78,738 under the Grant Programs Directorate’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program – COVID-19 Supplemental (AFG-S). The funds will be used to purchase critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and supplies needed to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
FCFRD was also awarded $193,050 through the FY2019 Assistance to Firefighters Program Grant. The department will utilize the funds to purchase cancer screening kits.
