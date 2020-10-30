Residents of Fairfax County as well as the towns of Herndon, Clifton, and Vienna will be voting on Nov. 3 with the rest of the country.
Polls on Election Day will be open beginning at 6:00 AM until 7:00 PM.
To find out about voter registration status or where to vote residents can go to the Citizens Portal on the Virginia Department of Elections website or call the Voter Registration Office at 703-222-0776 or email at voting@fairfaxcounty.gov.
Early voting is still ongoing until Oct. 31.
