Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) invites you to provide feedback on the proposed update of its Title VI program. Title VI policies ensure equitable distribution of transit service changes and as part of the update process the public is encouraged to give input on:
- Proposed Major Service Changes – Service changes that are significant enough to require special analysis that ensure the proposed changes will not have discriminatory effects on minority or low-income areas
- Disparate Impacts – Service changes that have discriminatory effects on minority areas
- Disproportionate Burdens – Service changes that have discriminatory effects on low income areas.
Disparate Impacts and Disproportionate Burdens are determined by comparing minority and low-income percentages of the population with non-minority and non-low-income percentages of the population affected by the proposed changes in Fairfax County.
Proposed Major Service Change Policy
A major service change is a numerical threshold in change of service that determines when changes are large enough in scale to require the individual transit system to perform a service equity analysis.
FCDOT’s proposed Major Service Change Policy is as follows: A major service change is defined as either an increase or a decrease of 25 percent or more in either daily revenue service hours, revenue service miles, or both for the individual route being modified.
Major Service Change Key Definitions:
- Daily Revenue Service Hours: Number of hours bus operates while carrying paying passengers.
- Revenue Service Miles: Number of miles a bus operates while carrying paying passengers.
Proposed Disparate Impact/Disproportionate Burden Policy
A Disparate Impact/Disproportionate Burden policy defines a numerical threshold that determines when a “major service change” impacts minority riders or burdens low-income riders at a rate greater than the non-minority or non-low-income riders.
FCDOT’s proposed Disparate Impact is as follows: A disparate impact occurs when the difference between minority riders and non-minority riders affected by a proposed service change or fare change is 10 percent or greater.
FCDOT's proposed Disproportionate Policy is as follows: A disproportionate burden occurs when the difference between low-income riders and non-low-income riders affected by a proposed service change or fare change is 10 percent or greater.
Ways to Provide Feedback Through Friday, July 31, 2020
We invite you to share your thoughts on these important policies through July 31, 2020. You can provide feedback by:
1. Taking a brief survey available in the languages below:
2. Emailing your comments to dotinfo@fairfaxcounty.gov
3. Calling 703-877-5600, TTY 711.
4. Mailing your comments to: Fairfax County Department of Transportation, Attention: Title VI Plan Update/B. Atsem, 4050 Legato Road, Suite 400, Fairfax, VA 22033-2895
If you have additional questions or would like material in another language, please contact FCDOT at 703-877-5600, TTY 711.
