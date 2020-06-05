Fairfax County, Virginia, May 21, 2020 – On Wednesday, May 20, Fairfax County officials and 18 local food vendors came together to serve 1,400 meals to public workers across 19 sites throughout the county in appreciation of their service as frontline essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The workers recognized span multiple areas of public works including solid waste and recycling, landfill, wastewater, stormwater, drinking water, vehicle maintenance and facilities management.
The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) secured funding of $13,000 from a local philanthropic couple, then connected food vendors – many of which are small, woman- or minority-owned companies – with Fairfax County officials to put on the event, which took place during National Public Works Week (May 17–23).
“It takes the skills and talents of everyone to keep an economy and a community safe and strong, so I am honored to show appreciation for a group of dedicated people that work relentlessly behind-the-scenes to provide essential county services to our community,” said FCEDA President and CEO Victor Hoskins. “These are jobs that keep us healthy and help provide the amazing quality of life we enjoy in Fairfax County. These are jobs that cannot be done at home and jobs that are physically and personally demanding.”
The meals were organized in partnership with local companies Curbside Kitchen and Cureate, who worked with local food vendors to coordinate breakfast or lunch at each of the 19 public works locations. The diverse range of cuisines represented included Asian, Egyptian, Mediterranean, Indian, Latin, Pacific Islander and Southern comfort. In addition to recognizing the service of essential public works employees, the event showcased the talents of these local food trucks and other vendors whose businesses have been hurt during the stay-at-home orders.
“Our frontline workers are our heroes, stepping up to keep our county going during these challenging times and handling critical operations,” said Deputy County Executive Rachel Flynn. “The FCEDA understands this and took the initiative to reach out to their partners in the public and private sectors. This initiative resulted in an anonymous donor paying it forward, food vendors immediately offering their services, and the county organizing various entities. I know our employees were very honored that so many were thinking of their wellbeing.”
The event is the result of a collaboration with multiple public works agencies in Fairfax County, including Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services, Fairfax County Department of Vehicle Services, Fairfax County Facilities Management Department, Fairfax Water, Town of Herndon Department of Public Works and Town of Vienna Department of Public Works.
The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. The FCEDA offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which promotes and markets Northern Virginia outside the region and conducts activities and events to build the regional business community. Other members of NOVA EDA are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.
