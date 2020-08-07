Beginning August 19, 2020, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) will begin work to reconstruct and replace the escalator banks and escalators at the south entrance of the Huntington Metrorail Station. The construction is being expedited to impact the least number of customers while the Metrorail ridership is low due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Construction activities are scheduled to last until mid-January 2021 .
• WMATA Press Release – Aug. 6, 2020
During construction, the south entrance to the station will be closed but free ADA accessible shuttle buses will operate between the south and north entrances every 10-15 minutes during Metrorail’s operating hours.
Fairfax Connector passengers on Routes 151, 152, 159, 161 and 162 arriving at the south entrance should utilize the free shuttles to access the station north entrance. Passengers should follow signage to the shuttle bus stop locations. As part of the construction, it will be necessary to close the south bus loop for approximately two weeks in the fall. Buses will be relocated to temporary stops nearby at that time. Additional details will be provided closer to the time of the relocation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.