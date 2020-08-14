Despite public health restrictions on gathering sizes, Fairfax City is open for business, outdoor recreation, and discovering history. You are invited to enjoy a great meal in one of the city’s many outdoor dining areas, explore miles of walking and biking trails, and enhance your understanding of local history through engaging exhibits at the city’s historical sites.
Stop into the Fairfax Museum and Visitor Center, located at 10209 Main Street, to learn how women fought for and won the right to vote. We Demand, a traveling exhibit commemorating the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, is on display through October. While a major accomplishment for women’s rights, voting restrictions remained in place for Native American and many African American and Hispanic women. The museum and visitor center is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Through films and gallery exhibits at Historic Blenheim, you can learn the stories of the Willcoxon family and the enslaved people who lived there. Historic Blenheim is famous for the Union solider graffiti found throughout the house. The attic, which is off limits to visitors, is replicated to scale in the interpretive center. You will feel as though you have traveled back in time as you walk among the signatures and sketches left behind by the soldiers who occupied the house during the war from 1862-63. The Civil War Interpretive Center at Historic Blenheim, located at 3610 Old Lee Highway, is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The historic remains closed due to social distancing guidelines. The grounds are open for exploration on foot.
The Museum and Visitor Center and the Civil War Interpretive Center both have programs scheduled in September and October to mark the centennial of women’s suffrage. General admission and programs are free. For updates and virtual programming options, visit: www.fairfaxva.gov/suffrage.
While in Old Town Fairfax, you can stroll the walkways that meander through the Kitty Pozer Garden, adjacent to the Ratcliffe-Allison-House at 10386 Main Street. The house remains closed to the public.
For more information and to learn about self-guided tours and virtual programming for both youth and adults, please call 703-385-8414 or email susan.gray@fairfaxva.gov. Visit www.fairfaxva.gov for more information about recreational facilities.
