As Board Chair of the Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions (FACS), a nonpartisan interfaith organization of more than 80 faith communities and 2,500 faith-based activists in Fairfax, I want to thank the Fairfax Board of Supervisors for adopting a ban on plastic bags for yard waste.
For years, FACS has advocated reducing the volume of plastic that ends up in landfills and waterways. Acting as well as advocating, we collected and recycled over 1200 pounds of plastic bags and films or the equivalent of 100,000 plastic grocery bags and diverted them to be upcycled into outdoor furniture and decking. Although personal actions to recycle plastic bags, far more effective is to stop the use of plastic bags in the first place.
To reverse climate catastrophe, each of us must take many small and large steps. Banning plastic bags to contain yard waste is a step that the Fairfax Board of Supervisors has taken to lead our community to care for our common home, the Earth. The Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions thanks the Board for banning plastic bags use for yard waste.
Eric Goplerud
Reston, VA
