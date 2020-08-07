Pets are not just animals, they're members of the family. While four-legged friends bring joy, it's important to protect them in the event of a home emergency.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, every year 500,000 pets suffer from smoke inhalation and 40,000 die due to home fires. As you make safety preparations, remember to account for your pets. Know where they like to hide, include them in your evacuation plan and make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are up to date.
Find more fire safety tips for pets at Kidde.com/petsafety.
