Some facilities at Jefferson District Park will remain closed through July due to construction work getting underway this month.
Southern Asphalt is the contractor for the project that includes:
- Repaving the parking lot section near the courts, including the parking area next to the maintenance shop
- Reconstructing most of the trails to ADA standards
- Regrading the viewing area next to the tennis courts
During the construction period, the basketball court, playground and mini-golf course will remain closed. The tennis courts will be open.
For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 703-324-8662 or send an email to parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
