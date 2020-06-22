The Office for Children (OFC) is seeking donations to support child care programs countywide in providing essential services to children and families. Donated supplies will support healthy hygiene practices and help child care centers and family child care programs maintain a clean and healthy environment.
Specifically, OFC is seeking these essential supplies:
- Hand soap
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Disinfectant wipes
- Disinfectant spray
- Bleach
- Hand sanitizer
- Disposable gloves
- Diapers
Donations will be collected from June 17 through July 31, 2020. To donate, visit www.bit.ly/OFC_Supplies. For more information, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/OFC.
