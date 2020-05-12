New survey finds staff stress has increased and student mental health has deteriorated
Fairfax County – Today members of the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers (FCFT) testified at the FY 2021 School Board budget hearing. Educators called on the Fairfax County School Board to keep employees whole by retaining all staff and reinstating expected MSA and step increases as quickly as possible, increasing investments in school based staff to support our most vulnerable populations including special education and English Language Learner students, increase mental health support for students and staff and eliminate the digital divide by making sure every student and employee has a computer and wifi to participate in distance learning.
FCFT released the results of a survey assessing student and staff mental health due to school closures and COVID-19. The survey found FCPS staff report an increased level of stress, that student mental health has deteriorated, current staffing and support for mental health falls short and that staff believe school counselors have the highest positive direct impact on student mental health and social emotional needs.
“School closures will deepen inequities that already existed, and the bottom line is our communities are struggling. Our schools were already understaffed, and it will take more recourses, not less to recover from COVID-19,” said Tina Williams, president of Fairfax County Federation of Teachers. “We urge the School Board to adopt a budget that invests every single penny directly into our students and frontline staff to help our community now and into the future.”
The FCPS budget proposes to increase elementary school principal pay while freezing the pay of nearly all other employees. It also proposes to hire new Executive Principals, promote individuals at the Administration or Leadership level and hire new central office staff. FCFT and stakeholders in the community are calling for this money to be reallocated to increase mental health for students and staff and support our most vulnerable populations.
“As a classroom teacher my commitment to my students has not waivered or faltered. And I don’t know a teacher that wouldn't say the same,” said Camille Burden, middle school teacher. “The message that this proposed budget tells us is our work is not valued and we don’t matter like I initially believed that we mattered. What this crisis has so decidedly revealed is that instructional staff are essential workers and that we are the most vital inextricable link to our students’ education.”
“Fairfax County has a great school system because of our amazing educators,” said Erez Rotem, middle school teacher. “We’re losing our educators to other counties because cost of living is less, and wages are higher. We need to invest in our educators now.”
"Workers are being asked to pay for this pandemic by the proposal of eliminating cost of living increases, step increases and other expected wage increases,” said Lisa Demmel, elementary school teacher. “This will hinder employee retention and staff morale. Now more than ever, employees deserve to earn family sustaining wages in order for them to live in the community in which they serve. I urge the Board to invest in our community and its children by investing in your teachers now."
“Before this pandemic, I was already worried about the mental health of my teenage students. Many of my ESOL students are working long hours after school, helping to raise younger siblings or even their own children in some cases, while learning English,” said Shannon Aguilar, high school teacher. “They will need the professional support of counselors and other key student services staff to help them adjust to their new normal.”
“In this time of crisis, when our entire education system has been severely tested and our daily routines completely changed, our special education, ESOL and students with mental, social and emotional challenges are most affected by this upheaval, and we must provide them with additional support as we move forward,” said Larry Little, middle school teacher. “We must add frontline, school-based staff who will directly serve our students.”
Fairfax County Federation of Teachers (FCFT) represents thousands of educators across Fairfax County and is an affiliate of the 1.7-million-member American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO. FCFT represents all non-administrative, certified and classified Fairfax County public school employees including teachers, instructional assistants, counselors, clerical employees and other staff who are essential to making our public schools succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.