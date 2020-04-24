With millions of Americans across the country getting furloughed, some organizations and employees are making it their responsibility to help out. At the end of March, Dulles International Airport TSA employees established a food pantry to support employees who had gotten their hours cut or had been laid off work, seeing it as a way of helping their community.
The airport’s TSA Assistant Federal Security Director for Screening, Eric Chin, said that “during the furlough we set up a TSA food pantry and the community donated in mass.” The food pantry, which opened on April 5, is open seven days a week for eight hours each day. Items include dried and canned goods such as cereal, pasta, and vegetables.
According to the TSA website, members of TSA are dropping off food while others are offering funds so that more groceries can be purchased. The food pantry can be found on the arrivals level of the terminal, with hand sanitizer stations located both inside and outside the entrance of the pantry. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks.
