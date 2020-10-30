Dear Editor,
Maybe Joe Biden was not your preferred Democratic candidate and you would rather have supported Warren, Klobuchar, Sanders or Buttigieg. Or maybe you are a Republican who is dissatisfied with Trump’s presidency and wish other Republicans would have run in the primary so that you could have had other Republican choices.
But the fact of the matter is, the only two candidates who have a mathematical chance of winning this election are Biden and Trump. Don’t waste your vote on a Green Party candidate. Don’t waste your vote by writing in a third name in order to “make a statement.” Don’t stay at home and refuse to vote because you are not 100% satisfied with the two choices.
If you want things to change you have to specifically vote for Joe Biden, even if you have to hold your nose while doing it. If you sit out of the election or vote for a write-in candidate, you are voting for four more years of mayhem.
Barbara Glakas
Herndon, VA
How about no. People need to vote for Trump because Biden is terrible and Harris is even worse. Trump may not speak like you may want him to but he gets things done. Just because you may not like Trump doesn't mean he isn't a good president. Biden has been in Government for 47 years and has done nothing so what makes you think he is going to fix everything magically in 4 years?
