It is important to remember that swimming in streams and stormwater can be dangerous and hazardous to your health.
Fairfax County has more than 1,600 miles of streams and associated channels. These natural waters are continuously changing and can be susceptible to pollution that can cause health risks to people and their pets.
Potential sources of contamination that can impact water quality including sewer line breaks, illegal dumping and polluted stormwater runoff. Substances that are left on the ground flow with rain to stormdrains and this runoff may be contaminated with litter, dog waste, lawn chemicals and chemicals from vehicles and roads.
Swimming in county streams and in stormwater is highly discouraged. Residents are prohibited from entering a stormdrain or any stormwater facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.