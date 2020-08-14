Dominion Energy will be honored with a 2020 Eakin Philanthropy Award for its support of Fairfax County parks through the Fairfax County Park Foundation (FCPF). It will receive the FCPF honor in the Organization Award category at a virtual ceremony in November.
Dominion Energy has donated $191,000 to the Park Authority and Foundation since 2001 to support a wide range of programs. It has supported environmental projects through donations to Open Space, TrailFest, and the Lake Fairfax Bridge and Trail Project that connected several neighborhoods surrounding Lake Fairfax Park. It has supported community events through long-time donations to help fund the Summer Entertainment Series in all nine Supervisory Districts, the Evenings on the Ellipse at the Fairfax County Government Center, and the Arts in the Parks Children’s Series. The company also has supported the countywide SpringFest Fairfax celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day by sponsoring a popular environmentally focused children’s entertainer for several years. Dominion Energy is a consistent donor to power improvements and outreach events throughout Fairfax County parks.
The FCPF is a charitable organization which supports the Fairfax County Park Authority. Its Eakin Philanthropy Award, established in 2009, is named in honor of the Eakin family, donors of the first parcels of parkland to the Park Authority more than 50 years ago. The annual award recognizes individuals and organizations whose financial or in-kind contributions have significantly enhanced Fairfax County parks through the Foundation. The impact of Eakin awardee-supported projects has long-term benefit to the community, and visionary contributions create new programs or facilities and provide a creative approach to addressing community needs.
