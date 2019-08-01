On July 31st, a group of families from Fairfax's Mantua community hosted a supply drive to collect items for immigrants crossing the U.S. border. Over 40 boxes of supplies were donated, sorted and shipped to the Catholic Charities of Rio Grande Valley by the volunteers.
"For us, the crisis at the border is not simply a challenge of partisan politics, but a test of our personal morality and human decency," said Kristin Cuadros. "We simply came together to do the right thing."
The event was sponsored by Champion Services Waste Management and organized by 'Moms of Mantua' and 'Kids Give Back'.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.