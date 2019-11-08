As trends transition in and out of style, an understanding of what takes a space beyond temporary can help achieve a truly timeless design. Whether it's blending the past with the present for a new take on traditional, or selecting decor and furnishings with a quiet, yet self-assured air, certain elements will establish endurance and ensure an aesthetic that is - and always will remain - relevant.
Enduring interiors
Curate a space that will withstand the test of time by opting for clean lines and even proportions to create an unobtrusive look that will remain effortlessly in style. For a sense of depth and character, consider textured wallpaper, or an authentic rosewood coffee table that will develop a natural patina over time. To further establish staying power, select a complementary neutral palette of soft gray or sandy beige, then accent the clean canvas with quintessential jewel tones for stately elegance.
Classic cues
Invite the past to the present, blending influences from the Edwardian Era and sensibilities from the Machine Age for timeless appeal. Incorporate a modern revival of classic forms with the Invari Bath Collection by Brizo. Subtle design elements display intricate craftsmanship in every graceful nuance, from hand-assembled linchpin joints to finely ridged coining for an artisanal touch. Finishing details, such as black crystal knob handles, elevate the overall look, bringing adornment into a space without excess.
Quiet confidence
A sense of poise and purpose helps to achieve an ageless aesthetic. Select perfectly scaled furnishings that enhance the design, while also serving an intentional role. Opt for fewer, more distinguished elements that can easily transform to changing tastes. Consider a stately stone fireplace to ground the space, or tasteful, yet surprising elements, such as lacquered cherry wood walls or scalloped wainscoting. For an overall cultivated tone, add worldly accents such as a decorative sculpture to create a visually striking and self-assured focal point, then position dramatic uplighting, giving it an almost regal air.
Outlasting elements
Take time to curate a space without granting trends too much influence, whether it be a patient search for an antique mirror or a large-scale painting that boasts modern, yet classic styles for a transitional effect. Make design decisions that lend versatility across aesthetics, from built-in, vaulted bookshelves in the living room, to lustrous tile flooring in the bath space for a clean, polished look. Where possible, maintain a sense of forethought and incorporate decor that is easily adaptable. Elements such as elegant pendant lighting or lush linens can be updated easily to fit current trends, carrying the space seamlessly through time.
