George Mason University improved its already strong ranking as one of the nation’s most diverse universities in the U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best Colleges list.
Mason is the top ranked public university in Virginia for ethnic diversity and tied for 15th nationally. Mason is also ranked 35th nationally for innovation, a tie with Virginia Tech, in the U.S. News 2021 Best College rankings, released Sept. 14.
The university also made significant gains in several high-profile categories, including its rank among national universities (143, up 10 spots) and public universities (65, up seven spots). It also reached the top 100 best schools for veterans and is listed as an “A+ School for B Students.”
“Mason continues to be on the move as a top research university,” Mason President Gregory Washington said. “I’m particularly pleased to see these rankings confirm that our inclusive approach to excellence is working. Our ratings for both quality and inclusion are strong and getting stronger.”
“We are very pleased U.S. News has recognized the positive trajectory of our university,: said Provost Mark Ginsberg. "The rankings provide continued affirmation of the quality of our programs and the recognition of the strength of our university, as well as the achievements of our faculty and staff by our peers around the country.”
Mason also ranked in these U.S. News categories released Monday:
Overall
Best value: 129, up from 135
Best university for veterans: 100, up from 109.
Social mobility: 144 (10-way tie)
A+ School for B Students (selection, no rankings)
Program rankings
Cybersecurity 19 (tie)
Undergraduate business: 81
Undergraduate computer science: 71 (new category for 2021).
Undergraduate engineering (doctoral): 102, up six
