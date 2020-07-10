Dear Editor,
Kids sacrificing two weeks of school for scheduling and teacher professional development is a tough sell. Begs the questions, why hasn’t the professional development been conducted already? Why the delay?
On 7 July, Superintendent Brabrand communicated, "I will recommend to the Fairfax County School Board that we move the first day of school for students to Tuesday, September 8. Starting two weeks later will give school administrators added time to plan schedules and staffing assignments for both virtual and in-person instruction. It also allows teachers additional professional development and planning time."
The school board should disapprove this request.
Students should NOT sacrifice two weeks of school when FCPS leaders have the next SEVEN weeks to finalize schedules and conduct teacher professional development. Robust planning and preparation can be conducted within the next SEVEN weeks.
We must hold the superintendent and the school board accountable. The superintendent's annual salary is over $300,000 with topnotch benefits. With a budget of $3.2 billion, we expect FCPS to plan and prepare throughout the summer. If FCPS has indeed failed to adequately plan, they should redouble their efforts over the next SEVEN weeks to correct the situation. Penalizing students by cutting two weeks of school is not appropriate.
Without a crystal ball, we don't know if the conditions will allow for the safe re-opening of schools on 25 August. That is a separate discussion based on CDC, State, and public health guidelines.
Regardless, there is no excuse for FCPS not to have plans and contingencies in place to resume safe in-person instruction and robust virtual education. Squandering the summer months is unacceptable and a disservice to FCPS students and teachers.
The FCPS school board already gave Dr. Brabrand and FCPS leaders a free pass for the abysmal roll-out of distance learning this Spring. The school board should not fund his millionaire status for sub-standard work.
Please consider asking the FCPS school board to 1) hold Brabrand accountable and safely re-open schools as conditions allow and 2) demand that FCPS examine best practices from schools that have re-opened in Germany, Denmark, Australia, Japan, parts of Canada. Although U.S. cases are significantly higher, conducting such a study would illuminate beneficial practices to adopt and identify hazards to avoid. It would be fool hardy to not to learn from others.
Your voice matters. Accountability matters. Please consider sharing your feedback and concerns to the school board, the Fairfax Times, and the governor.
Joe Wells
