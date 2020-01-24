Be one of the first to see a 50-foot moving, animatronic megalodon (dinosaur shark), baby dinosaurs and the popular Tyrannosaurus rex at the Dulles Expo Center during “Jurassic Quest,” a family-friendly, fully interactive dinosaur show, from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26.
“Jurassic Quest” is America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event that sees guests walk through and learn about the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic period and The Triassic period, experiencing for themselves what it was like to live among the dinosaurs. From the very small, to the gigantic, sky-scraping dinosaurs, “Jurassic Quest” has over 80 types of dinosaurs that are replicated in every detail.
Guests can meet and interact with baby dinosaurs and adolescent walking dinosaurs. There is also a Dinosaur Petting Zoo, Dino Stations and Fossil Digs for children and adults of all ages. In addition, there are countless dinosaur-themed rides, including riding on the back of a 24-foot T. Rex, or the spiky, overgrown, Carnotaurus. Inflatable mazes, huge slides, and the multitrack Dino Bungee Pull are also very popular.
Tickets for every “Jurassic Quest” event are good for the entire day, allowing families to fit their dinosaur experience into their schedule or to come and go as they please. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.JurassicQuest.com.
