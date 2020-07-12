Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred July 10 in a Reston apartment community.
Officers responded around 11:36 p.m. to the 12000 block of Starboard Drive for the report of a man causing a disturbance in a breezeway area.
A tenant of the building opened his apartment door and encountered the man, later identified as Daniel Matheson, 29, of Reston, standing in his doorway. The tenant reported that Matheson began to raise a firearm in his direction. The tenant, who was also armed, fired one round striking Matheson in his upper body. First responding officers rendered aid to Matheson who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminarily, detectives do not believe the men knew each other. This is an active investigation and detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and process evidence. Investigative findings will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine whether charges will be placed.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.