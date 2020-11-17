Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau continue to investigate last week’s shooting at Sharpshooters Range in Lorton.
Officers responded to 8194M Terminal Road Nov. 11, just prior to 9 p.m. and discovered two men with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both men were taken to the hospital, one with injuries that were life threatening. Varun Srivastav, 23, of Vienna, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Friday night. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy yesterday morning.
Detectives determined Varun’s father, Ajay Srivastav, 63, of Vienna, shot his son inside a car before shooting himself. Ajay was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital on Friday afternoon. Due to Ajay being released from the hospital prior to Varun’s death, he was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and firearm use in the commission of a felony. Detectives anticipate Ajay’s charges will be amended to reflect Varun’s passing.
Ajay is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. This remains an active investigation and detectives continue to examine evidence and interview witnesses.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 13th homicide year-to-date in Fairfax County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.