Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate after two men were found with stab wounds July 17 around 3:41 a.m. in the 12200 block of Laurel Glade Court.
Both men were taken to a hospital. One of the men sustained injuries that were initially considered life-threatening; his condition was later upgraded. The second man’s injuries were not life threatening.
Detectives have released images that depict persons of interest. No arrests have been made but detectives are continuing to process evidence and interview witnesses.
Anyone who recognizes the persons of interest or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
