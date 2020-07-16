Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau are asking for the public’s help while they continue to investigate a shooting that occurred July 11 in Annandale.
Officers initially responded to the 3300 block of Gallows Road around 7:20 p.m. after a man was found in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were later downgraded to non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made but detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and examine all available evidence. Detectives have released images depicting a person of interest relating to the shooting.
Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes this person or has any information about the crime, to contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
