The Hollywood icon can be heard on his new show, “The Dennissance”
Dennis Quaid has an impressive IMDB page, with a long list of hit films to his credit, including “Breaking Away,” “The Right Stuff,” “Frequency,” “The Rookie,” “The Parent Trap” and “A Dog’s Journey.”
Fans know Quaid is also a pretty good guitarist and singer and he leads the rock band, Dennis Quaid & the Sharks, which performed at D.C.’s National Memorial Day parade last year.
Now, the Hollywood icon has added podcaster to his impressive list of credits. Quaid recently teamed with Audio Up founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt to release his first podcast interview series appropriately titled, The Dennissance.
The Dennissance is a raw, unfiltered and in-depth podcast series that will see Quaid interviewing a long list of high profile actors, politicians, personalities, musicians, and innovative business leaders.
“I never thought I would be doing that, but as an actor, all the different roles I have played, there is always research going in to finding out about the character or meeting the person I am playing and finding out what makes them tick,” Quaid said. “That’s my favorite part of movie making. I brought that research method to my podcast.”
His first guest was musician Billy Ray Cyrus and others have included Tanya Tucker, Billy Bob Thornton, Adam Carolla and baseball slugger Albert Pujols.
“It’s people who I have known in my life and it’s fun to find out what makes them tick in a different way than you might see in other interviews,” Quaid said. “I like to have people on who have other interests outside of what we know them for. And they have to be a good talker.”
For instance, with Pujols, the two talked about where he came from in the Dominican Republic and not just his baseball accomplishments.
“It was very much an American dream story come true,” Quaid said. “It was very heartfelt and genuine.”
Fans of “The Parent Trap” will be excited to know that he recently taped a show with most of the cast—the first time they had all been together sharing memories in years. He hopes to do similar reunions of movies he’s been in, and is pressing Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J to come on for an Any Given Sunday reunion.
Another interview Quaid would like to do in the future is one with former President Bill Clinton.
“But we would not talk politics at all,” Quaid said. “I’ve had a very lucky life and have known so many different kinds of people from so many different walks of life, so there’s no end to the people I would love to talk to.”
The actor normally calls his interview subject before the podcast to talk over some ideas and subjects for the podcast, but sometimes, he likes to wing it. Most interviews last about an hour.
Quaid isn’t a stranger to podcasts, having narrated iHeart Media’s “Bear and a Banjo,” an eight-episode podcast show a couple of years ago.
“I had not even heard of podcasts until I was asked by iHeart Media to host ‘Bear and a Banjo’ a couple of years ago and it turned out to be the No. 2 music podcast,” he said. “From there, Jared and I decided to start our own slate of shows, so we’re sort of like a podcast studio now.”
In addition to his interview show, Quaid and Audio Up will offer a slate of reality shows and some comedies, plus other surprises in the months ahead.
“I’m just as excited about what Audio Up is doing in the audio and podcast space as I was when I first moved to California to pursue acting,” Quaid said. “What we are doing brings together so many of the things I love, blending stories, music, and insightful conversations across all genres.”
While the podcast is taking up some of his time, being at home so much has allowed him to devote some of his downtime to an old passion.
“I’ve been focusing on piano, which I learned a bit of when I played Jerry Lee Lewis back in the ’80s for the movie ‘Great Balls of Fire,’” he said. “It’s given me time to sit down and play about 4-5 hours a day and really take a master course in it. It’s been really gratifying.”
