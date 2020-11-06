Shortly after polling locations closed across Virginia, the Associated Press declared Presidential candidate Joe Biden won the state.
Biden won with 53.7% of the vote. President Donald Trump trailed behind with 44.4%.
In-person ballot results initially favored Republicans in many counties across Virginia, but as absentee voting results continued to trickle in, Democrats took the lead and won the majority of their races.
Congress
Democrat incumbent Mark Warner was reelected to the U.S. Senate with about 55% of the vote, defeating his Republican opponent Daniel Gade.
In the Fairfax County area, Democrats won all of their congressional races.
Democrat incumbent Don Beyer overwhelmingly won back his seat in the 8th congressional district with about 75% of the vote, beating Republican Jeff Jordan.
In the 10th congressional district, Democrat incumbent Jennifer Wexton beat Republican Aliscia Andrews with about 56% of the vote.
With about 71% of the vote, Democrat incumbent Gerry Connolly beat Republican Manga Anantatmula in the 11th congressional district.
One of the tightest races was in the 7th congressional district, which covers parts of Central and Northern Virginia. While Republican challenger Nick Freitas led early on, Democrat incumbent Abigail Spanberger was eventually reelected with 50.49% of the vote after absentee ballots were counted.
Overall in Virginia, Democrats won seats in the second, third and fourth congressional districts while Republicans won seats in the first, fifth, sixth and ninth congressional districts.
Local
Current Vice Mayor Sheila Olem was elected as Herndon’s new mayor with about 61% of the vote, beating candidate Roland Taylor.
Also in Herndon, incumbents Cesar del Aguila, Pradip Dhakal and Signe Friedrichs were reelected to the town council. Newcomers Sean Regan, Naila Alam, and Jasbinder Singh won seats on the council.
All local referendums in Fairfax Countywere passed by a large majority. They will increase project funding for libraries, parks, transportation and health and human services.
Amendments
Two constitutional amendments were passed. The establishment of a redistricting commission was approved by about 65% of the votes. This means the state now will create a commission composed of 16 bipartisan people, half being lawmakers from each party, to draw Virginia’s new map for legislative districts.
In addition, voters overwhelmingly approved exempting disabled veterans from paying property taxes. About 86% of votes were in favor.
Four Virginia cities approved the development of casinos -- Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth. This was made possible by a recent law passed during this year’s General Assembly that allowed for casino gambling in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Elections will release the official results of every Virginia race Friday after counting all absentee ballots.
