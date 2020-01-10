Reston, VA (20191)

Today

Cloudy skies. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.