Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax) and Del. Ken Plum (D-Fairfax) are endorsing Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond City) in her run for the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race.
“Sen. McClellan is a progressive strategic leader,” Tran said. “She has been a tireless and fierce champion of women's equality, working families and worker rights, racial justice and all issues that I think are at the forefront of what we need to address as we move Virginia forward.”
Plum told the Fairfax Times that he has known McClellan for over 25 years, since she worked as an attorney.
“I have, during all that period of time, been so genuinely impressed at her abilities,” Plum said. “She is smart, knowledgeable, she has a better sense of Virginia's history than anybody I know.”
He said that McClellan would be the best candidate to improve Virginia’s economy and education system.
“They're both legislators that I admire a great deal and to have their support is important,” McClellan said. “They also represent an important part of the state and important constituencies for I will need to win.”
She went on to say that Fairfax County will be a critical area to win in the election. She said that healthcare and economic recovery will be her top priorities for the region.
“It's going to be important to understand how different segments of Fairfax have been impacted, and the recovery they need will be slightly different,” McClellan said. “So making sure that I am present and showing up and listening and talking to every community in Fairfax, to ensure that their voices are heard in that recovery process.”
If elected governor, McClellan would be the first Black woman governor in Virginia. Freshman Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Prince William), another gubernatorial candidate, would claim the same place in history if elected.
“As a Black woman in Virginia, she will bring a very much needed perspective and experience to the governor's mansion,” Tran said.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Northwestern Fairfax County) endorsed McClellan for governor earlier this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.