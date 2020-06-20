Don’t miss your chance to nominate a worthy individual or organization for an Elly Doyle Park Service Award. The Fairfax County Park Authority is extending the nomination period for honoring those who volunteer in parks and support agency programs and initiatives. We know people are busy, and the world is complicated right now. So we are giving you extra time to honor those volunteers we depend upon to make our parks so special.
Let these volunteers know their efforts are appreciated.
You can recognize their invaluable contributions with a nomination for an Elly Doyle Park Service Award, Elly Doyle Special Recognition Award, Elly Doyle Youth Award, Harold L. Strickland Partnership and Collaboration Award, Mayo Stuntz Cultural Stewardship Award, or Sally Ormsby Environmental Stewardship Award. Anyone can submit a nomination.
All nominations are now due by Friday, June 26, 2020. Award applications are available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Ellys, and additional information about the awards is available on the Elly Doyle Awards page.
The Elly Doyle Park Service Awards honor Ellamae “Elly” Doyle’s many years of service and accomplishments as a member and chairman of the Park Authority Board. Fairfax County’s park system expanded and thrived during her tenure with the addition of significant open space, new recreational facilities, and a commitment to preservation of local natural and cultural resources.
The Harold L. Strickland Partnership and Collaboration Award honors the retired Park Board member’s long service and significant contributions to the Park Authority. This award recognizes teamwork and cooperation necessary to provide state-of-the-art facilities in our Fairfax County Parks.
The Mayo Stuntz Cultural Stewardship Award honors historian, volunteer and acclaimed author Mayo S. Stuntz, and it recognizes contributions to our cultural preservation efforts.
The Sally Ormsby Environmental Stewardship Award recognizes Sally B. Ormsby’s many years of service as a citizen steward and honors others who help preserve and educate about local natural resources and the importance of the environment.
Award recipients will be honored in a virtual ceremony this fall.
For more information or for alternative formats of the applications, please contact the Public Information Office at 703-324-8662 or send an email to parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
