As the frontman for the band bearing his name, Chris Daughtry has been a prominent rock presence since finishing fourth on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006.
During his career, Daughtry has released four albums, all of which reached the Billboard Top Ten and he’s seen sales of more than 8 million copies in the U.S. His self-titled debut included the Grammy-nominated smash, “It’s Not Over.”
Last year, he was a surprise contestant on “The Masked Singer,” finishing second and shocking the judges when he removed his Rottweiler costume.
Since the pandemic, Daughtry has been spending his time at home with his family, and is happy to report that everyone is healthy and safe.
“Wow, what have I not been doing! It’s been a huge adjustment for sure,” he said. “I definitely went through a bit of an identity crisis for a couple weeks. It’s strange when you go from spending most of your time away on the road to spending it in isolation. I had to figure out who I really was. At the end of the day, I’m a husband and father, so I’ve been trying to catch up on projects at home and trying to be present as a husband and dad.”
Being that the singer has been on the road for the most part of the past 14 years, this is the first time he’s been able to put some roots in his home and be more involved.
“Everyone is happy to have me home,” Daughtry said. “I also built a Lego a Batmobile, which took me about a month to complete. It certainly helped with my sanity.”
Naturally, he’s also been working on his music and he hints that could mean a new album sooner than expected.
“Well, strangely enough, I was already pretty deep in making the new album and when everything shut down, so did the recording process, but we were able to get the first few singles completed,” he said. “I’m pretty excited about that. You’ll get to hear it soon enough.”
Fans might be lucky enough to get an early listen to a song or two as Daughtry “embarks” on a special Live From Home tour, where the singer will do a series of virtual tours for audiences throughout the U.S.
One of his “stops” will be at The Birchmere in Alexandria, with fans having a chance to see him perform live with his band and interact with the singer on Aug. 18.
“This is definitely a first for us,” Daughtry said. “I’m working on the set list now and trying to make it super fresh for the fans, including songs we haven’t played in years, all acoustic. We’re excited to bring some joy to the fans.”
Obviously, it’s a different animal doing a show like this as opposed to being in front of people live, but Daughty has a plan to keep thins fresh and exciting.
“It’s strange for us because we don’t get to ‘see’ the fans so it’s hard to gauge the energy, but we’re gonna try to keep it as fun and light as possible and hopefully everyone feels engaged,” he said. “Look, we’re all experiencing heightened emotions right now and feeling cooped up, so I think live music is a great way to break away from the monotony. I also think music in general is healing in so many ways. A lot of our fans live for this.”
There will even be a virtual Q&A to let the fans feel as engaged as possible.
Having been off a live stage for longer than he can remember, this show is as important to him as it is to those at home watching.
“I know how much I miss performing, so I can only imagine how much they miss experiencing the live shows,” Daughtry said. “I hope this will bring an enormous amount of joy to the fans and will suffice until we can get back out there in person.”
Like many, he’s seen the world go a little nuts these past few months, and he hopes that things can get back to normal and people start to appreciate one another a bit more.
“During these crazy times we’re living in, and always for that matter, I think the most important thing we can do is be good to one another, spread love and kindness and eradicate division and hate,” he said.
Live From Home will directly support The Birchmere and its staff through a portion of ticket sales and tips. For more information or to buy tickets to the event, visit www.birchmere.com.
