Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred July 20 in Huntington.
Officers responded around 9:24 a.m. to the intersection of North Kings Highway and Telegraph Road for a crash involving a 2018 Honda CRV.
A preliminary investigation determined the Honda was traveling westbound on North Kings Highway when the driver exited the roadway and impacted a traffic pole at the intersection. The driver, Robert Bloom, 61, of Alexandria was pronounced dead at the scene. Bloom was the sole occupant. Debris from the crash caused damage to a second car and the driver was not injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
