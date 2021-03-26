It’s been over a year since the world has entered the pandemic and it seems like we will continue to live in this pandemic mode at least for a while.
COVID-19 pandemic has set off a global education crisis. The world-wide lockdowns have created a significant catastrophe for education, as millions of students are out of school. For example, kids who are unable to attend in-person classes due to the pandemic restrictions are missing out on a significant portion of their education and are falling behind. According to UN news due to the COVID-19 pandemic 168 million children missed class in 2020. Additionally, the pandemic has heightened economic desperation in countries that experience high poverty rates and this economic desperation has become a source for violence. For example, this past week in Nigeria’s Zamfara state 279 girls were kidnapped from a secondary school, and because of incidents like that many kids are hesitant to return to school or have not returned to school at all. Many schools along the border have closed in fear of the possible reoccurrence of abductions.
I urge the readers to take 30 seconds out of their day to reach out to their local leaders and let them know that they support the Global COVID-19 relief package which would provide very much needed help for people, ease of economic desperation, and help to bring students back to school. Visit The Borgen Project action center to make your voice heard!
Livija Kaktaite
Fairfax, VA
