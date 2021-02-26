The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on March 23 on a proposal to vacate and abandon a portion of Solutions Drive. If the decision passes then it would close off an area of 956 square feet that has been deemed unnecessary by several different public agencies and utilities comapnies in the Fairfax County area.
The vacation and abandonment of the area which is located in the Providence Magisterial District is being requested by TMG TMC 4 LLC, a Delaware-based limited liability company which owns property near the area. The area in question is part of a cul-de-sac that was supposed to be developed when Solutions Drive was originally dedicated as Goodridge Drive back in 1978. The then named Goodridge Drive was supposed to be a public road as part of Leasco Office Park.
However, that part of Solutions does not operate as a cul-de-sac as originally intended. In addition, north of the cul-de-sac area there is a private retaining wall that encroached onto a public right-of-way.
The goal of having this area vacated and abandoned would allow TMG to be in compliance with street release and bond requirements with the Virginia Department of Transportation regarding the property that they own in the area. The properties in question are the Boro Buildings which are retail properties located along the corner of Solutions Drive and Broad Street.
According to county documents the vacation and abandonment of this portion of Solutions Drive will have no affect on traffic regardless of whether it’s pedestrian, public transit, or vehicle traffic and access. This assessment has been approved by entities such as the Department of Public Works and Environmental Service and Dominion Virginia Power.
TMG originally requested these actions with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation back in June 2020 and revised in July 2020. The details of which were made in a letter to the department in a letter sent by TMG through the law firm of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley and Walch, a Virginia based law firm with offices in Woodbridge and Loudoun that specialize in laws regarding land and real estate such as administration and eminent domain law.
The hearing will be held at 4pm on March 23 during the Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting at the Fairfax County Government Center located at 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax. The hearing will also be broadcasted on Channel 16 and can be viewed online of the Fairfax County Government website.
