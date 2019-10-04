On its website, Fairfax County announced on Oct. 2 that it will no longer accept glass bottles and jars in curbside recycling bins, retroactively effective as of Oct. 1.
This change applies to county collection customers as well as private haulers.
The county says residents now have two options for glass disposal:
• Deliver used glass containers to purple, glass-only recycling containers; there are now 21 purple containers available countywide.
• Place used glass in the trash.
For more information about this decision, and to find out the locations of the purple glass-only recycling containers, click this link: recycling glass
