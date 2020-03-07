A confirmed case of coronavirus is now present in Fairfax County. It is the state of Virginia's first case.
According to the Pentagon, a U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir tested positive March 7 for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. The Department of Defense says the Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business.
Military officials say the Secretary of Defense has been briefed and the White House has been notified.
The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Cabinet officials have been briefed. VDH and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital officials are working together on the case.
Also on March 7, it was announced that there were three positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County, Maryland and one in Washington, DC. The Washington DC man, in his fifties, is reported to have not travelled recently.
