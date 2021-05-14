Conservatives conserve. It’s in the name. We conserve freedom, constitutional rights, land, and, despite the stereotype, the environment. A Republican president created the National Park system. It’s ironic, then, that conservatives have been branded as not caring about the environment, when, in reality, protecting personal freedoms and conserving natural beauty go hand in hand.
Conservatives need to reclaim the narrative surrounding environmental issues. Climate change is not just a leftist issue. It’s something that everyone should care about. In fact, as young people start voting, they shape their voting agenda around environmental issues. An American Conservation Coalition poll of 18-35 year-old voters taken before the 2020 election found that 82% of respondents indicated that climate change is important to them, including 77% of right-leaning and 90% of independent respondents.
Climate change will always affect our urban areas. We see how pollution permeates L.A. and Denver, cities at the bottom of valleys, where dense, dirty air sits. We see how rising sea levels are going to flood Miami and New York as the waters grow warmer and hurricanes pick up speed. But what can we do about it?
Cities, and suburbia on the verge of urbanizing, have a huge opportunity to build responsibly. From preserving green space with each new zoning proposal, to encouraging urban gardening, to installing solar panels where practical, there are ways to implement sound urban planning without over-regulating. City and county planners should be analyzing current red tape to harness the success of walkable, urban mixed use communities. We can look to Amazon’s HQ2 in Northern Virginia as an example, as the company looks to add green space to its secondary headquarters, while building up the NoVa skyline across the Potomac from DC.
Businesses must step up and respond to consumer demand for clean energy and green technology. Tesla is a great example of a market leader in green cars, which led to Volkswagen, GM, and countless other manufacturers embracing fully electric models. Conservatives know that a free market, built on consumer demand, creates competition. We ought to do our part in driving competition (pun intended) in these green industries: from cars, to solar, to generally carbon-neutral companies.
True to conservative principles, we must advocate for market-based, pro-business, and limited government policies as a response to environmental issues. We can’t sit idly by while the Left proposes their Green New Deal. Congress is divided by only the narrowest of margins between Republicans and Democrats; bipartisan solutions like private-public partnerships and strategic investment in infrastructure are the only realistic options in such a polarized government.
Conservatives shouldn’t be left out of the conversation on climate action. In response to the Green New Deal, or even Biden’s Infrastructure Bill that so subtly incorporates many ideas from the Green New Deal, conservatives must sit at the reconciliation table and take part in an increasingly—if not alarmingly—important conversation.
In fact, there are young adults in cities all across America bridging the gap between the already green left, and the right, who are traditionally reticent to act on environmental issues. I know, because I’m one of them. I personally joined the American Conservation Coalition a few years ago after seeing all that the young (but immensely talented) leadership was accomplishing.
I had the pleasure and privilege of attending a Capitol fly-in in summer of 2019, where we advocated for clean energy and responsible environmental solutions. We visited with congressional leadership, the Department of Energy, the Department of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the White House Council on Environmental Quality. Many of these political leaders were already on the same page as us.
To many others, though, that conservatives do care about climate issues came as a surprise. They were just now learning the importance that young voters place climate policy as a priority. I know that this youth-driven, grassroots movement will teach people that conservatism and conservation really do perfectly intertwine. It will only be through this sort of bipartisan focus on climate issues that real, meaningful change will be done.
Jordan Orris is Vice President of the American Conservation Coalition’s DMV Branch. She works in political direct response fundraising and holds a M.S. in Integrated Marketing Communications.
