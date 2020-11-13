Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won reelection to Virginia’s 10th Congressional District over Republican challenger Aliscia Andrews by 12.8 percent in the 2020 election. Wexton’s win provided the crucial votes Virginia Democrats needed to prevent Republicans from winning the state’s 13 electoral college votes.
Virginia’s 10th District is comprised of eight of the state’s most affluent counties, all of which are commuting distance from the nation’s capital. Wexton won the popular vote in all but two of the eight northern counties.
This will be Wexton’s second term in office, as she defeated former Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock back in 2018. After taking the seat from Republicans who held onto it for 38 years, Wexton chose to focus her time in congress addressing issues such as affordable healthcare, gun violence prevention, and infrastructural improvements.
Wexton has found political success with the creation of an agritourism caucus meant to highlight the importance of farmers to local economies. She also received unanimous support for a bill she introduced to congress that would require public corporations to become transparent with their supply chains and diminish the possibility of abusing lax Chinese labor laws.
With her focus now set on the next two years, Wexton has stated over Facebook and Twitter that her goal is to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Virginia; an area that has particularly struggled to control the virus, with Wexton representing three of the five most infected counties in the entire state. Her plans include increased testing within her district and the creation of legislation that delivers stimulus payments to families and small businesses.
With the presidential election finally coming to a close, President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. is projected to be the 46th President of the United States. This is a reality many Republicans, including President Trump himself, are refusing to acknowledge amidst allegations of voting irregularities in the closely contested states of Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia.
In place of a concession, President Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits relating to voter fraud in all five states and has called for a recount in Georgia, where Trump trails Biden by about 8,000 votes.
President Trump’s on-going litigations have progressed neither his position in the presidential race nor have they affected the results of any ongoing races relating to the Senate majority. In Michigan, Trump’s lawsuit against the Democratic Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, claims that she was allowing ballots to be counted without the observation of a bipartisan team of poll workers meant to check the legitimacy of each ballot.
In Arizona, another lawsuit was filed against Maricopa County for “incorrectly rejected votes cast by in-person voters on Election Day” according to a news release from the Trump re-election campaign. The allegations are based upon declarations gathered by the Trump campaign on behalf of voters claiming poll workers mislead them when filling out their ballots.
The GOP has been supportive of the President’s unwillingness to concede, with big-name Republicans such as majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky backing the president’s actions, saying in a floor speech Monday that President Trump is 100 percent within his rights to conduct legal actions. In the same speech, McConnell said, “Let’s not have any lectures about how the president should immediately, cheerfully accept preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last election.”
As of Wednesday, the transition process between the two administrations has been put on hold until Emily W. Murphy, Trump’s appointed General Services administrator, recognizes Biden’s victory on behalf of President Trump.
Regardless, President-elect Biden has already begun appointing around 500 aides to various positions dedicated to overlooking the smooth transition of power between the two administrations.
With Joe Biden defeating Trump in the 2020 election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris writes her name in history for being not only the first woman vice president, but also for being both the first Black and first Asian-American vice president.
Harris’ parents immigrated to the United States to go to school at the University of California at Berkeley, where they met each other back in 1962. Her father is from Jamaica, and her mother is from India, and both were highly active in the Berkeley civil rights demonstration held at the university in the 1960s.
Kamala commented on her historical win during her victory speech, saying, “I am thinking about the generations of Black women… Asian, white, Latina, and Native American women, who throughout our nation’s history, have paved the way for this moment tonight.”
