Seven Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, and three Fairfax County Police Department, personnel received their National Registry Paramedic certification June 18.
They received certification after 10 months of intense training. The training was a joint effort between the department and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Fire Chief John Butler was on hand to offer words of encouragement and to congratulate the paramedic students on their tremendous accomplishment.
Congratulations to the following Firefighter and (now) Paramedics:
- Lieutenant Jamal Hudson
- Technician Juan DiMartino
- Firefighter Ruth Ballard
- Firefighter Melissa Cary
- Firefighter Heather Funkhouser
- Firefighter Jonathan Hughes
- Firefighter Linda Lee
Even though they have successfully certified, these students will intern for approximately six months in the field with a preceptor before being fully turned over to practice as a paramedic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.