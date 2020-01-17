One of the best-selling R&B groups of the ’90s was Color Me Badd, which charted popular hits like “I Wanna Sex You Up,” “I Adore Mi Amor” and “All 4 Love” on its way to more than 12 million records sold worldwide.
The band, known for being a leader in the post-doo-wop harmony craze, even made a memorable appearance on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” furthering its fan base among ’90s enthusiasts.
“When you’re a kid starting out, we wanted the fame, we wanted the girls, we wanted the money, but we really admired the groups who were successful like New Edition and New Kids on the Block and just wanted our chance,” said Mark Calderon, one of the founders of the group. “We were from Oklahoma City, so it was tough because there’s no music business there. We had a hard time getting people to pay attention to us.”
Kool & The Gang was one of the first bands that noticed them, but when Bon Jovi came to town, Color Me Badd snagged the opening slot for the concert, and that helped get the group noticed by the masses.
Today, Calderon continues to tour under the Color Me Badd moniker, and the group’s sound is as harmonious as ever. On Jan. 19, Color Me Badd will team up with fellow ’90s stalwarts Bell Biv Devoe for a special concert at MGM National Harbor.
“It’s going to be a fabulous show. We’ve been doing this for a while and I’m really excited,” Calderon said. “It’s going to be a little bit different of a look than what people are used to. I’ve been working with a few of these guys for a couple of years now, and we’ve traveled all over the world--most recently in Indonesia.”
Although the touring schedule today doesn’t rival what Color Me Badd had in its heyday, Calderon is enjoying performing for fans, both old and new, and is thrilled that so many people still appreciate the songs all these years later.
“We’re going to have a lot of energy out there and we’ll do the songs that people remember, and get people singing and dancing,” he said. “That’s what we love to do. People ask me all the time if I get tired of singing these same songs—songs I’ve been doing for the last 25-30 years—but I always say ‘no,’ because I love seeing people enjoying themselves. That’s what it’s all about.”
Teaming up with Bell Biv Devoe for this concert, he knows there will be a lot of Gen X fans who were teens in the ’90s--many of whom haven’t seen Color Me Badd in decades.
“This music takes people back to an era when it was really fun and there’s a lot of really good vibes that came out of that time,” Calderon said. “I hear a lot of the younger people in this generation saying they wish they had grown up in the ’90s, with the music that we were creating. That’s when life was good, and I see a lot of truth in that.”
He looks back fondly at the group’s rise to fame and looks back at Color Me Badd’s rise almost as an outsider looking in.
“Sometimes when I go back and listen or watch an old video, when you’re in it at the time, you’re just doing what you do and you don’t realize what it is,” he said. “You know it’s good but after 30 years, going back and listening, we sounded pretty all right. It’s fun to hear. I still get a kick walking through Macy’s and hearing our song.”
Calderon continues to make new music, and last summer released the single, “It’s Like Good Sex,” which has upbeat dance elements fused with the singer’s trademark R&B vocals.
“It’s a cool song and I actually did a video for it, which can be seen on YouTube,” he said. “I’ve never felt so positive about life and sharing who I am to the world.”
